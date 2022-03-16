ProAmpac’s Online Store Now Stocks Sandwich Pack Options for Immediate Delivery

CINCINNATI– ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has made its fresh food to-go HandRap™ products available for online ordering from quantities as low as 500 with available options for full-scale production.

“ProAmpac realized there was a gap in the availability of recyclable sandwich packaging for the fresh food to-go market. By adding stock HandRap™ options to our online store, customers can select the quantities and styles that fit their needs and receive them within days,” stated Irma Randles, business product manager for ProAmpac.

With 14 stock options to choose from, the online options for HandRap™ offer a wide range of shapes and sizes to suit a variety of fresh food to-go applications from hot sandwiches to cold wraps. Available in both fully recyclable paper and removable film for recycling options, ProAmpac’s online HandRap selection provides functionality and sustainability.

Each HandRap™ option provides an eat-from packaging solution that enhances consumer convenience. Additionally, HandRap is available in either clear film or opaque paper depending on customer preference. Whether its enhanced visibility to show product freshness with a clear anti-mist film or easy recyclability with a fully recyclable paper, HandRap stock options support a variety of needs.

Each SKU is sold in pre-packaged quantities that are shipped within two business days, with no pack and ship time required for an optimized turn around. These pre-packaged quantities are an excellent choice for brands seeking to run a small market trial before scale-up, or brands that simply require small quantity orders.

“Efficiently serving our customers was the motivation behind adding this inventory to our e-Commerce channel,” added Randles.

Visit our online store Store.ProAmpac.com/collections/fresh-food-to-go-packaging to start ordering from ProAmpac’s wide selection of HandRaps™.

To learn about how ProAmpac’s Fresh Food To-Go team can help you, please contact Irma Randles at Irma.Randles@ProAmpac.com or visit our website at proampac.com/fresh-food-to-go/.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.