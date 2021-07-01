ProAmpac’s Superior Quality & Service Recognized by Hormel Foods for Seventh Straight Year!

CINCINNATI– Hormel Foods recently honored ProAmpac, for the seventh consecutive time, with its Spirit of Excellence Award. The 2021 honor recognizes the consistent level of service, quality, and commitment to continuous improvement within five ProAmpac facilities: Hannover Park, Ill.; Seattle, Wash.; Terrebonne, Quebec; Westfield, Mass.; Wrightstown, Wisc.

“Congratulations to our suppliers who have achieved this distinguished honor from our company,” said Curtis Southard, director of purchasing for Hormel Foods. “These suppliers play a key role in helping us deliver inspired food to people around the world.” Using a universal measurement system, Hormel Foods ensures all suppliers are held to the same criteria that include performance requirements, on-time deliveries, and high-level customer support.

“This is our seventh time being honored with Hormel Foods’ prestigious supplier award and ProAmpac is proud to have such a long track-record of providing high quality service in a dynamic marketplace,” states Rita Cox, president, ProAmpac Flexibles Division. “Together, ProAmpac strives to offer our customers a small business environment with big business capabilities. We are honored to be recognized by an industry-leader such as Hormel and look forward to continuously growing in our partnership,” she added.

ProAmpac provides Hormel Foods with a variety of products from innovative stand-up-pouches like SKIPPY® squeeze to high performance films for JUSTIN’S® nut butter products.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.