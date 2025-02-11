PS Seasoning Announces New Steak Seasoning Line

PS Seasoning, a global company dedicated to flavor innovation, announced a new steak seasoning line. This exciting collection includes three consumer favorites alongside an entirely new creation, Black Tie. Inspired by the latest trends in the flavor industry, including multidimensional spice, little luxuries, and immersive flavor experiences, this line promises to elevate every meal.

“Our new steak seasoning line reflects our continued commitment to flavor innovation. Each blend is crafted to transform everyday meals into extraordinary culinary experiences,” said Joe Hanni, CEO of PS Seasoning. “We are excited to bring these bold, unique flavors to our customers and help elevate their cooking adventures.”

The full line-up includes:

Black Tie: Featuring the deep savory richness of black garlic and the smooth decadence of butter, this blend elevates steak to restaurant-quality perfection.

Chop Shop: Butcher-approved and packed with steakhouse favorites, this bold blend of garlic, pepper and savory herbs is a must-have kitchen staple.

On the Rocks: Bringing the flavor of an old-fashioned cocktail to the grill with splashes of bourbon, blood orange and peppercorn. This award-winner brought home a sofi™ Award, the “Emmy” of flavor, from the Specialty Food Association.

Multi Tool: The ultimate back pocket blend, featuring salt, garlic, black pepper and onion, will ensure that every steak gets done right.

Developed by PS Seasoning’s team of food scientists, master meat crafters and executive chef in the company’s new state-of-the art Culinary Innovation and R&D Center, this expanded product portfolio is versatile enough to not only season steaks, but also burgers, chicken and more. The new steak line is packaged in larger glass shaker jars, providing more seasoning per container. This offers greater customer value and the added convenience of shaking or scooping out the perfect quantity.

The seasoning line is available at psseasoning.com and select grocery and specialty stores.