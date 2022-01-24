Publix Is Carrying a New Line of Plant-Based Deli ‘Meats’ From a South Florida Native

Growing up in South Florida, Jenny Goldfarb ate pretty much everything, including a lot of Publix subs. But six or seven years ago, she began to become concerned about the treatment of animals on farms—even those touted as organic or humane.

“I was so horrified,” says Goldfarb.

So she began cooking plant-based food, launched a vegan food blog and started tinkering with making plant-based slices that resembled classic deli staples, like corned beef.

What started out as a side project is now a thriving Los Angeles-based business, Unreal Deli, that has reconnected Goldfarb with her beloved Publix. The chain recently began carrying Unreal Deli products at each of its locations in the Southeast, including in Florida.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Sarasota Magazine