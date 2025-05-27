Pulmuone to Showcase Restaurant-Quality Asian Meal Solutions

Reformulated Meal Kits and Flavor-Packed Potstickers Take Center Stage at Booth #3717



FULLERTON, Calif. — Pulmuone, a globally recognized leader of Asian food manufacturers and makers of America’s leading tofu brands Nasoya and Wildwood, will showcase its reimagined lineup of premium Asian-inspired meal kits and potstickers at the upcoming IDDBA 2025 Show, taking place June 1–3 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Pulmuone’s elevated offerings will be available for attendees to taste and experience firsthand, bringing to life the company’s commitment to authentic flavor, quality and convenience.

Among the products on display for tastings will be consumer-favorites, including Pulmuone’s Pad Thai with Chicken, Teriyaki Udon with Chicken and Stir-Fry Udon with Korean BBQ Style Beef. These favorites are part of a revitalized meal kit collection that has been completely reformulated to meet rising consumer demand for elevated, Asian-inspired restaurant-quality meals at home. The upgraded offerings feature more protein and vibrant vegetables, paired with bold, authentic sauces – all designed to deliver satisfying and convenient Asian flavors in minutes.

“As Asian cuisine continues to gain popularity with consumers, Pulmuone is proud to be a leader in the category,” said Ted Hsueh, Director of Fresh Ready Meal at Pulmuone. “Our upgraded line of Asian meal kits and meat potstickers reflects that momentum, with improvements in flavor, protein and packaging designed to meet the evolving tastes and expectations of today’s shopper and offer restaurant-quality options that deliver authentic taste and everyday convenience.”

Pulmuone will also feature popular items such as Stir-Fry Noodles with Mongolian-Style Beef, Chicken Potstickers, Pork Potstickers, and Beef Potstickers. The potstickers, now reintroduced with a gyoza-style shape and a flavorful five-spice dipping sauce, have been specially reformulated to deliver a burst of taste and enhanced flavor.

Pulmuone’s retail footprint continues to expand nationally, with products now available in club stores and major retailers such as Aldi, Target, HEB and Ahold. Pulmuone products have recently launched in Kroger divisions including Louisville, Nashville, Cincinnati, Columbus, Roundy’s, Dillons and King Soopers, marking a significant milestone in its expansion.

The booth experience at IDDBA will reflect Pulmuone’s dedication to both quality and approachability, where visitors can sample the full product line in a warm and welcoming environment. Live cooking and tastings will showcase the company’s fresh, convenient offerings, emphasizing the balance of authentic taste and everyday ease.

Visit Pulmuone at the 2025 IDDBA Show at Booth #3717. For more information, visit pulmuonefoodsusa.com or Pulmuone's social media channels including Facebook and Instagram.