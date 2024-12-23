Recall of Jose Madrid Salsa Chipotle Con Queso

Jose Madrid Salsa Deli December 23, 2024

Jose Madrid Salsa is announcing a voluntary recall of our Chipotle Con Queso Salsa. The salsa is being recalled because it contains Yellow 5 and Yellow 6, which were not listed on the ingredient label. Individuals who are allergic or sensitive to Yellow 5 or Yellow 6 run the risk of minor to serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The product was sold at the following events in NY and NC:
Christmas in the Country event in Hamburg, NY November 7-10, 2024.
Syracuse Holiday Shoppes event in Syracuse, NY November 8-10, 2024.
Greensboro Holiday Market event in Greensboro, NC November 15-17, 2024.

The recalled Jose Madrid Chipotle Con Queso Salsa, Net Wt. 13 oz., with UPC: 093662452935, is packaged in a Glass container. The lot codes, stamped on the top of the jar are:

102327

103027

111227

No Illnesses have been reported to date.

The problem was discovered during a routine inspection of the production facility by the Ohio Department of Agriculture acting on behalf of the FDA. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

If you have one of these jars and you are allergic or sensitive to Yellow 5 and/or Yellow 6 you should not consume the product. Please contact us for additional information at 740-521-4304 or mike@josemadridsalsa.com, Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm.

Company Contact Information

Consumers: 740-521-4304 mike@josemadridsalsa.com

