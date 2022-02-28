Refrigerated Foods Association Remembers John A. Zofchak

RFA member, John A. Zofchak, passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2022. John was known as a leader in food manufacturing and distribution in New England. Fulfilling his entrepreneurial dream, he established Boston Salads & Prepared Foods in 1991, which marked its 30th anniversary in 2021.

Boston Salads & Prepared Foods has been a member of the Refrigerated Foods Association since 1996.

John was a long-time supporter of numerous charities, especially South Shore Hospital, and the Redemptoris Mater Seminary. His impact on local communities was wide-spread but often unspoken.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Redemptoris Mater Seminary, 774 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467.

John’s funeral will take place on Saturday, March 5 at 12:00 pm at St. Paul Church in Hingham, MA.