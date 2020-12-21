Refrigerated Pickles Pioneer Claussen Celebrates 150 Years

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO- Pickle lovers, it’s time to celebrate. Claussen, the maker of deliciously crunchy refrigerated pickles, is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2020 … and it’s kind of a big dill!

To commemorate the milestone anniversary, Claussen is looking back at some of the best and briniest facts from the brand’s history:

From farmer to pickler: In Chicago, IL, a vegetable farmer named Claus F. Claussen from Germany had a truckload of cucumbers he couldn’t sell. Rather than waste the vegetables, he turned them into pickles, the first batch marking the beginning of the 150-year-old company.

In Chicago, IL, a vegetable farmer named Claus F. Claussen from Germany had a truckload of cucumbers he couldn’t sell. Rather than waste the vegetables, he turned them into pickles, the first batch marking the beginning of the 150-year-old company. Cooler for crunchier: Claussen was a full family affair, and Claus’s great grandson, Ed Claussen, perfected the first refrigerated pickle in the 1960’s after nearly five years of research. Ed’s innovative refrigeration method ensures that Claussen pickles are the freshest, crunchiest pickles around.

Claussen was a full family affair, and Claus’s great grandson, Ed Claussen, perfected the first refrigerated pickle in the 1960’s after nearly five years of research. Ed’s innovative refrigeration method ensures that Claussen pickles are the freshest, crunchiest pickles around. Wiener meets pickle: Oscar Mayer & Co. purchased Claussen Pickle Company, Inc. in 1970, transforming the regional refrigerated pickle company into a national brand available across America.

Oscar Mayer & Co. purchased Claussen Pickle Company, Inc. in 1970, transforming the regional refrigerated pickle company into a national brand available across America. Doctor in the house: In the 70’s and 80’s, Claussen featured an animated “world-renowned pickle expert” in their print and television commercials – Dr. Q. Cumbus Claussen. He wore a signature striped scarf and yellow gloves.

In the 70’s and 80’s, Claussen featured an animated “world-renowned pickle expert” in their print and television commercials – Dr. Q. Cumbus Claussen. He wore a signature striped scarf and yellow gloves. I’m picklin’ here, I’m picklin’ here!: In 1994, Claussen introduced New York Deli-style Half Sours, and they continue to mainly be available on the East Coast as a regional specialty.

In 1994, Claussen introduced New York Deli-style Half Sours, and they continue to mainly be available on the East Coast as a regional specialty. Dream job alert: One job duty at the Claussen plant is to taste-test the spicy brine found in Claussen’s Hot & Spicy pickles to ensure it’s spicy enough (and trust us, it’s really spicy)!

One job duty at the Claussen plant is to taste-test the spicy brine found in Claussen’s Hot & Spicy pickles to ensure it’s spicy enough (and trust us, it’s really spicy)! Keeping it kosher: Claussen’s best-selling variety is refrigerated Kosher Dill Spears.

Claussen’s best-selling variety is refrigerated Kosher Dill Spears. Cucumbers follow the sun: Claussen sources its cucumbers according to season for ultimate freshness. Cucumbers are first harvested in Mexico in winter, and as the heat, humidity and sun move north, so does harvesting.

Claussen sources its cucumbers according to season for ultimate freshness. Cucumbers are first harvested in Mexico in winter, and as the heat, humidity and sun move north, so does harvesting. Fresh cukes, every time: Unlike other pickle brands, Claussen cucumbers go from vine to brine in 10 days or less,and are pickled under refrigeration, meaning they are never heated or pasteurized. With minimal processing, Claussen refrigerated pickles deliver superior color, taste and crunch every time!

Unlike other pickle brands, Claussen cucumbers go from vine to brine in 10 days or less,and are pickled under refrigeration, meaning they are never heated or pasteurized. With minimal processing, Claussen refrigerated pickles deliver superior color, taste and crunch every time! All in the family: Claussen is a family business where multiple generations of workers have grown cucumbers for Claussen and packed them at the Woodstock, IL facility, with40% of workforce having at least one relative who has been—or is currently employed—by Claussen.

“It’s wonderful to ring in this milestone anniversary with our dedicated Claussen fanbase who recognize the labor of love we put into creating crunchy and flavorful refrigerated pickles,” said Kathy Duan, Senior Associate Brand Manager at Kraft Heinz. “We’re excited to celebrate 150 years of Claussen and are looking forward to the next 150 years.”

For more Claussen information, pickle fans can visit ClaussenPickles.com.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.