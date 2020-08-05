Renaissance Food Group Adds Sales Leadership to Growing Team

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif – Renaissance Food Group (RFG), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Calavo Growers, Inc., is excited to announce the addition of two food industry veterans to their sales team; Edward Redd joins the company as SVP sales and Kate Brooks re-joins RFG as VP sales.

Edward Redd most recently served as president of Dotta Foods International, a global manufacturer and importer of innovative value-added specialty items from Europe and South America. Previously, Redd held executive leadership positions in category management, product development, merchandising and business development with Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Markets (former U.S. Division of Tesco PLC). He also held various executive leadership positions in sales, marketing, customer development, planning, business development and operations with Contessa Premium Foods, Pepsi Bottling Group, ConAgra Frozen Foods and Nabisco Foods Group. Redd holds a bachelor’s degree from National University, San Diego, where he graduated with honors. Edward will progressively lead and implement sales strategies that will continue to build a winning culture at Renaissance Food Group.

Kate Brooks returns to RFG, bringing with her 15 years’ experience as a solutions provider in the fresh prepared foods category. Brooks previously held roles with Five Star Gourmet Foods and Taylor Farms Illinois Division in procurement, sales, and business development. A Midwest native with an undergraduate degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, Brooks looks forward to this new chapter with RFG to drive continued growth and execution of the company’s fresh foods strategies.

“Renaissance Food Group is thrilled to welcome Edward and Kate to our dynamic sales team,” said Raina Nelson, EVP business development. “The future is bright with exciting initiatives focused on continued growth of our innovative fresh food products in the marketplace. I am confident their progressive leadership contributions will successfully drive our organization forward.”

Redd’s tenure with RFG began June 29th; he will be based out of the company’s Riverside, CA production facility. Brooks’ tenure began July 6th, and she will be remotely based in the Midwest.

About Renaissance Food Group, LLC

Renaissance Food Group is a fresh food company that creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, high quality lifestyle products for consumers via retail and foodservice channels nationally. Widely recognized as a market leader for product quality and innovation, Renaissance Food Group’s fresh food products are regionally produced and made-to-order. Renaissance Food Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Calavo Growers, Inc. For more information about Renaissance Food Group, please visit rfgfoods.com.