Renfro Foods Announces the Death of CEO Bill Renfro

FORT WORTH, Texas – With sadness, the Renfro family and Renfro Foods, Inc. announces the loss and death of its CEO, Bill Renfro. Renfro, along with his brother, Jack Renfro, led the company, known for Mrs. Renfro’s salsa, for more than 60 years.

Bill Renfro died at age 86 after a four year battle with liver cancer. He leaves behind his wife, Angela Renfro, four children, two stepchildren, fourteen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, extended family, his brother and sister, many friends and generations of employees.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of my father – a cheerful businessman who represented our company well for decades,” said Becky Renfro Borbolla, senior vice president. “Dad led this company as one half of its heart and soul, and his legacy will live on in all of us who will carry it forward.”

“My grandparents started this company 80 years ago, but my Uncle Bill was a huge part of bringing Mrs. Renfro’s into the modern age,” said Doug Renfro, president. “We will miss him, and his wit and wisdom, dearly.”

Renfro Foods will be making donations to three organizations close to Bill’s heart and asks for others to do the same in lieu of flowers:

– Agriculture Development Fund via the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (P.O. Box 150, Fort Worth, TX 76101)

– Scottish Rite Hospital for Children (2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219)

– Tarrant Area Food Bank (2600 Cullen St., Fort Worth, TX 76107)

A future service will be held at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church prior to burial at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Park.

About Renfro Foods and Mrs. Renfro’s

Renfro Foods is a Fort Worth-based, third-generation family business that manufactures salsas, peppers, relishes and sauces. The company’s award-winning salsa line, Mrs. Renfro’s, includes more than 30 products available through supermarkets, gourmet food stores and gift shops in all 50 states and internationally. Originally founded in 1940 as a packaged spices and pepper sauce business, the Renfro family has continued to evolve and expand the brand into the multimillion-dollar business that it is today. In 2018 alone, the company was named a finalist for the Dream Big Small Business of the Year Award by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information about Renfro Foods products, visit MrsRenfros.com and connect with the company on social media via @MrsRenfros.