“Mr. Speaker, I rise to honor Osceola Cheese, our October small business of the month in the great 4th Congressional District of Missouri. Established in 1944, Osceola has provided cheese, beef jerky, various meat selections – I know you’re getting hungry, Mr. Speaker – and also specialty sauces and mixes to Missouri and to the United States. With the business growing, they acquired a new building in 1946, including 15 trucks.”

To watch more of the speech visit MSN.