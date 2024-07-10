Reser’s Fine Foods Announces Voluntary Recall of Hill Country Fare Mustard Potato Salad With a Use By Date of JUL/26/24

Reser’s Fine Foods Deli July 10, 2024

Beaverton, OR — Out of an abundance of caution, Reser’s Fine Foods is voluntarily recalling Hill Country Fare Mustard Potato Salad 48oz (3LB) with a Use By Date of JUL/26/24 due to the possibility of pieces of hard plastic foreign material in the package. No injuries have been reported.

This item was produced at a regional facility by Reser’s Fine Foods and distributed to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop locations in Texas only

All impacted product has been removed from the shelf. Consumers who purchased this product may return it to the store for a full refund or discard the item. Consumers who have questions regarding this recall may call Reser’s Fine Foods at the following number:

Consumer Inquiries:
888-223-2127
Monday-Friday
8:00am – 5:00pm Pacific Time

