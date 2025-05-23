Reser’s Fine Foods Celebrates 75 Years as It Reaches $2 Billion Milestone

Leading provider of refrigerated prepared foods commemorates 75th anniversary with special anniversary packages, events, and promotions with fans and employees



BEAVERTON, Ore. — Reser’s Fine Foods, a family-owned leader in the refrigerated prepared foods industry, is celebrating 75 years in business as it reaches $2 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1950 by Mildred Reser, the company began as a small farmhouse kitchen potato salad business and has grown into the largest family-owned, prepared foods businesses in the U.S., while maintaining the core values that have guided four generations.

“Reaching this significant financial milestone as the business turns 75 years old is a validation that staying true to our values creates sustainable growth,” said Mark Reser, President and CEO. “We couldn’t be prouder of all the people who have helped build this extraordinary company into what it is today.”

The company’s humble beginnings with an original potato salad recipe led to a diversified product portfolio that includes a variety of side dishes, including macaroni & cheese, scalloped and mashed potatoes, dips, deli salads, and tortillas, sold in 27,000+ outlets across the U.S. and Canada. “Very few companies enjoy the longevity and support that Reser’s has achieved in the past 75 years, and it’s a privilege that we never take for granted,” adds Reser, whose family has remained at the center of Reser’s history and continuing success for four generations. “We are humbled to have earned a seat at their table all these years. This year is about thanking the fans, employees, and partners who have helped build our success.”

Commemorative Packaging Hitting Delis Near You

To commemorate its 75th anniversary, the company is releasing limited-edition packaging for two of its top-sellers in the Reser’s American Classics line – Reser’s Original Potato Salad and Reser’s Original Macaroni Salad – featuring a vintage-inspired design that celebrates the brand’s heritage. Fans may discover the two new, commemorative packages in the deli section at grocers beginning this month. Each will include QR codes that take fans to a dedicated “Good Times Central” landing page where they may enter a “Flip & Win Instant Win” sweepstakes daily for a chance to win unique, branded merchandise.

Good Times, Special Events

Reser’s is also hosting special events and promotions throughout the year to encourage fans, new and old, to join in the celebration. It recently held a national competition to support the arts with $75,000 in prizes. The contest invited college acapella and vocal groups to vie for a chance to create the brand’s first-ever “Good Times” jingle that captures the essence of the beloved Reser’s brand.

In addition, Reser’s will hit the road this summer at local festivals and events to bring its most popular deli sides to more fans, offering free samples, a glimpse into the brand’s history, and interactive games at locations including Charlotte, NC, Cincinnati, OH and Chicago, IL.

The company has also been hosting celebrations at its facilities throughout the year to thank employees for their contribution to building the company to what it is today. Celebratory programs for employees include special appearances by winning driver Christopher Bell, 75th anniversary merchandise, themed family picnics, and a raffle for seats and travel to a NASCAR Cup Series race.

Reser’s is a leading provider of fresh refrigerated deli salads, side dishes and prepared foods for the supermarket, club store and food service industries. Family owned and operated, Reser’s has been a proud sponsor of Good Times at racetracks, picnics, BBQs and affordable family meals since 1950. Reser’s family of brands includes Reser’s American Classics, Main St Bistro, Stonemill Kitchens, Don Pancho and more. With more than 5,000 employees, Reser’s operates 14 facilities in the U.S. and Mexico, and actively supports the communities it serves. Visit resers.com to learn more.