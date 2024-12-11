Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc. Recalls Select Lots of Sprouts Farmers Market Gyro Family Kits

Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc. Deli December 11, 2024

Select lots of Gyro Family Kits were recalled from Sprouts stores on 12/06/2024 after being alerted by their supplier Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc. of potential Salmonella contamination of the cucumbers within the tzatziki sauce. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and other people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The affected product lots of the following product:

  • Gyro Family Kit (UPC 20594800000; Use by Dates 12/29/24-01/07/25) packaged in plastic trays with clear plastic lids.

Product was distributed to Sprouts stores in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, KS, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, NM, NV, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WY.

Customers who purchased these items are urged not to consume them and dispose of them or return them to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Customers with questions may contact Sprouts Customer Relations at sprouts.com/contact.

FDA Outbreak Advisory

