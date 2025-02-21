Reser’s Launches National Competition to Create Fun, Memorable ‘Good Times’ Jingle

BEAVERTON, Ore. — In celebration of its 75th anniversary and as a Proud Sponsor of Good Times, Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., is calling on collegiate vocal groups to take part in a national competition to help create the brand’s first-ever “Good Times” jingle. The privately held, family-owned company will award a combined total of $75,000 to winning college vocal groups who vie for a chance to create a memorable and ownable brand jingle that captures the essence of the beloved Reser’s brand.

“Reser’s is synonymous with good food, good people and good times,” comments CEO Mark Reser whose family remains at the center of the company’s history and success. “We truly believe that life is best spent savoring moments with loved ones and hope that loyal fans, as well as those new to Reser’s delicious products, will enjoy coming together to contribute to this fun piece of our history.”

One grand prize-winning group will receive $25,000 in prize money to support its music program and enjoy a coveted invitation (including up to $20,000 in travel expenses) to present the “Good Times” jingle in a live performance at Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton, Oregon. Three additional groups, representing 2nd, 3rd and 4th place winners, will also receive cash prizes valued at $15,000, $10,000 and $5,000, respectively. Notable judges for the “Good Times” jingle competition include Patricia Reser, a philanthropist and arts patron who serves as board chair of Reser’s Fine Foods.

“The arts and the role they play in our society has been a passion of mine for many years, and I look forward to seeing people’s creativity and passion shine,” said Patricia Reser. “Building upon four generations of commitment to family, fun and traditions, this competition is a celebratory, musical tribute to all the Good Times we’ve shared over the last 75 years and the people who have helped build this extraordinary company into what it is today.”

Registration for the competition begins today, February 19, and entries will be accepted through Friday, April 11, at 11:59 p.m. EST. To enter, collegiate vocal groups are invited to submit videos of their original acapella song to www.resers.com/goodtimesjingle75. All registrants must be eligible to receive a gift/prize into an approved 501(c)(3) organization. Visit here for complete competition rules.

Founded in 1950, Reser’s built its business on Grandma Mildred Reser’s original recipe for potato salad that was created in her rural farmhouse kitchen. Today, its foods are sold across the U.S. and Canada, and the company employs more than 5,000 people at 14 major facilities throughout North America. Despite its growth and success, Reser’s remains a family-owned, privately held business — guided by the same goals, values and innovative spirit that have nurtured its success for 75 years.

To learn more about the “Good Times” jingle competition or enter, please visit www.resers.com/goodtimesjingle75. To learn more about the company, its commitment to supporting community, or its products and where to buy, please visit www.resers.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Reser’s Fine Foods

Reser’s is a leading provider of fresh refrigerated deli salads, side dishes and prepared foods for the supermarket, club store and food service industries. Family owned and operated, Reser’s has been a proud sponsor of Good Times at racetracks, picnics, BBQs and affordable family meals since 1950. Reser’s family of brands includes Reser’s American Classics, Main St Bistro, Stonemill Kitchens, Don Pancho and more. With more than 5,000 employees, Reser’s operates 14 facilities in the U.S. and Mexico, and actively supports the communities it serves. Visit resers.com to learn more.