Retail So Long, Salad Bar: Grocers Get Creative, Consider Robots to Revive Prepared Food Amid Pandemic

Melissa Repko, CNBC Deli June 23, 2020

Grocery stores have shut down self-serve salad bars during the pandemic. They’ve taken away displays of fresh olives and dips. And they’ve replaced giant kettles of ready-to-ladle hot soup with sealed to-go containers.

The deli and prepared food areas that used to draw traffic to stores and differentiate grocers have fallen from favor as customers worry about the spread of the coronavirus, cook more from scratch and try to limit their time in stores.

Grocers are trying to revive those parts of the store with new approaches. At Publix, salad bars and hot bars have reopened, but employees dish out each item. Wegmans moved hummus, olives and more behind a counter where cheese shop employees fill orders. And at Texas-based H-E-B, some coolers carry prepared meals from local restaurants and a former food bar became an ice chest of beers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNBC

Related Articles

Dairy

Survey of Cheese Industry Reveals Economic Impact of Pandemic

May 22, 2020 American Cheese Society

In an effort to better understand the economic impact of coronavirus on the cheese industry, the American Cheese Society (ACS) released a survey to members across the nation titled “COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the American Cheese Industry: Business Operations.” Conducted in May 2020, the survey compiled data from nearly 1,000 members including producers, distributors and buyers.

Produce

Tour de Fresh Connects With 2019 Salad Bar School District Recipients

July 19, 2019 California Giant Foundation

Since 2014, Tour de Fresh, a four-day cycling event presented by the California Giant Foundation, has donated more than 230 salad bars across the nation to help increase children’s consumption of fruits and vegetables. This year, Tour de Fresh expects to provide at least 50 salad bars to schools across the nation in California, Georgia, Ohio, Texas and Michigan, benefiting more than 25,000 students.