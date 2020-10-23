Revolution Digital partners with Buitoni Food Company for Digital Advertising

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Buitoni Food Company has appointed Revolution Digital its digital agency of record for Buitoni® brand Pasta, Sauce, and Cheese. Buitoni was recently acquired by Brynwood Partners from Nestlé USA. The digital work was previously handled by a combination of Nestlé in-house and outsourced agencies. Revolution Digital will lead strategic planning and creative development for the brand. The agency will partner with Media Storm, who will handle media services.

“We are very excited to welcome the Buitoni Food Company to the Revolution Digital family of clients. Our relationship with Brynwood Partners’ portfolio companies has yielded great work in the past and we can’t wait to do exciting things for the Buitoni® brand,” said Nicole Ronchetti, Chief Strategy Officer. “We are pleased to partner with Revolution Digital to develop a new digital strategy to engage consumers in a fresh, new direction,” said Jim Gerbo, Chief Marketing Officer for Buitoni Food Company. “Revolution Digital will help us re-energize our digital communications and help to take the Buitoni® brand to new levels.”

Revolution Digital is an award-winning digital first creative agency located in Morristown, New Jersey. Buitoni Food Company is owned by Brynwood Partners, a private equity firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut. Contact Matt Mauriello ([email protected]) for new business inquiries.