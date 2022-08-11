RFA is Thrilled to Welcome Doug Marshall as Technical Director

The Refrigerated Foods Association is excited to announce that Dr. Douglas L. Marshall will serve as our new Technical Director.

Dr. Douglas L. Marshall is Chief Scientific Officer with Eurofins Microbiology Laboratories. Formerly he was Associate Dean and Professor of Public Health, College of Natural and Health Sciences, University of Northern Colorado and a Contributing Editor of the scientific journal Food Microbiology. His career focus is to improve the microbiological quality and safety of foods, with numerous publications and consultations in the area. He has received the Mississippi Chemical Corporation Award of Excellence for Outstanding Work and the International Association for Food Protection Educator and Harold Barnum Industry Awards. Also, he is a Fellow of the Institute of Food Technologists.

Doug has been a member of the Refrigerated Foods Association since January 2018. During this time, he has been very involved in the Technical Group. Doug has led several webcasts for the RFA, including “How to Achieve Compliance with the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard”, “Food Allergen Matters”, and “Food Fraud: What’s Really in Your Food?”. He also presented the Technical & Regulatory Update at our 2022 Conference.



As Technical Director, Doug will preside over our Monthly Open Technical Calls, respond to member questions via our Technical Hotline (phone or email), and keep us abreast of pertinent issues with RFA’s bi-weekly Technical Enews. We know you will find Doug to be friendly, helpful and extremely knowledgeable. He will officially begin serving RFA in this capacity in September. Welcome, Doug!