Rich Products Expands its Authentically Italian Portfolio with New Roman-Style Pizza Dough Ball

Rich’s to showcase new innovation and full lineup of authentic crusts at the 2025 International Pizza Expo



BUFFALO, N.Y. – Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich’s) is expanding its portfolio of industry-leading pizza doughs, crusts and flatbreads with a new Roman-Style Pizza Dough Ball. This innovation is the latest addition to Rich’s “Authentically Italian” portfolio, which features a variety of distinct pizza products, all with roots tied to Italy. Rich’s will offer a live look – and taste – of its expanded Authentically Italian lineup at the 2025 International Pizza Expo (booth #1383), taking place on March 25-27 in Las Vegas, NV.

“This year, Rich’s is celebrating its 80th anniversary. While we’re well known for our history in non-dairy whipped toppings, not everyone realizes that we have more than 45 years of pizza expertise,” said Donna Reeves-Collins, senior vice president, Pizza & Flatbread Category, Rich Products. “Our focus is to bring authentic and innovative products to market that amaze consumers and help operators with execution. That’s why we’re consistently investing in new capabilities and technology to enable us to bring the best doughs, crusts and pizzas to market. Our new Roman-Style Dough Ball is a great example – it’s easy for operators to execute at the store level, offers menu innovation without back-of-house complexity and delivers on the latest consumer trend toward authentic, clean-label products. Not to mention, it’s utterly delicious.”

Meet the Newest Addition to Authentically Italian

Uniquely formulated to create an authentic Roman Style pizza, Rich’s Roman-Style Dough Ball is made with 00 “double zero” style flour that is milled according to traditional Italian standards. It is designed to the exact specifications of Rome’s pizza masters, but comes ready to thaw, proof and stretch, making it easy for operators to add to their menu without requiring additional labor.

The Roman-Style Dough ball expands Rich’s “Authentically Italian” portfolio, which was first introduced at the 2024 International Pizza Expo, and features five products that are crafted in Italian tradition, including Rich’s Pinsa. Rich’s Pinsa is made through a unique dough fermentation process, hand-stretched, and made with authentic regional ingredients imported from Italy. It boasts an irresistible aroma and a unique crust that is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

A Dough (and crust) for Every Dish

According to Technomic’s Pizza Report, 51% of operators believe that dough/crust is the most important element required to make a high-quality pizza. That’s why Rich’s focuses on delivering a wide range of authentic doughs and crusts. In addition to its Authentically Italian portfolio, Rich’s will showcase a selection of doughs and crusts at the show, including:

· Traditional Dough Ball: Formulated to create American style pizzas made with premium quality wheat bread flour​.

· Artisan Dough Ball: Formulated to create an elevated, Italian-inspired 13’’ to 15’’ pizza made with premium quality wheat bread flour​.

· ‘00’ Double Zero Style Flour Dough Ball: Made with finely-ground Double Zero ‘00’ style flour, just as they do in Italy, Rich’s Dough Balls are higher in moisture than traditional dough balls, making them easier for Operators to use for Neapolitan-style pizzas.

· Detroit Style Pizza: The Detroit-style pizza legacy, now a national favorite, began in 1946 at Buddy’s Rendezvous on Detroit’s east side when Gus Guerra made his first rectangle-shaped pizza. Today, Gus’ grandson, Jack Guerra, Jr., serves as the plant manager at Rich’s manufacturing facility in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, where he and his father developed Rich’s Gluten-Free (GF) Detroit-Style Pizza Crust that was launched in 2023. Rich’s has expanded their offering to now include a Traditional Wheat-based Detroit style pizza.

· Pull Apart Flatbread: Rich’s Pull Aparts give operators the perfect platform to create unique menu items that compliment any pizza.

Rich’s diverse pizza portfolio is designed to empower operators to expand their menus, captivate consumers, and stay ahead of the latest pizza trends. Featuring a full range of doughs and parbaked crusts—along with plant-based, gluten-free, and fully topped, retail-ready pizzas—Rich’s is the ultimate one-stop shop for all things pizza.

To learn more about Rich’s full spectrum of pizza and flatbread products, visit www.richsusa.com/pizza/.

