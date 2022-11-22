Rise of Charcuterie Has Businesses Bringing in the Cheddar

Traditionally, playing with food has a bad reputation, but the rising popularity of charcuterie boards is changing that by encouraging diners to get creative with endless mix-and-match options.

Part art project, part meal prep, charcuterie is typically a combination of cheeses, meats and crackers or bread, arranged on a shared plate, Chad Halbrook, general manager for Postino Winecafe on Broadway in Denver, said.

However, the growing love for charcuterie has also led to an expanded take on the term, with all sorts of spins offering a variety of finger foods and pairings, he noted.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Englewood Herald