Rogue Creamery’s Bluehorn Blue Cheese Takes Home “Super Gold” Medal at 2022 World Cheese Awards

Central Point, OR – Rogue Creamery made a splash at The Guild of Fine Food’s World Cheese Awards held in Wales last week. 4,434 cheeses from 42 countries around the globe were blind-tasted by 250 of the world’s leading cheese experts; from these, 96 cheeses were awarded “Super Gold” medals. Rogue’s organic, wine-soaked Bluehorn blue cheese was among them – one of only four USA cheeses to receive the distinction this year.

“We are thrilled to stand proudly beside the world’s leading cheesemakers and to be recognized for this innovative, ultra-creamy, and deliciously fruity blue,” said Rogue Creamery’s Cheese Emissary, Marguerite Merritt.

After cave-aging for approximately 90 days, each wheel of Bluehorn Blue is soaked in an organic red wine blend. The result is a cheese with distinctive berry notes, a sweet-and-savory brown butter finish, and subtle rose blush coloring on the rind. “Bluehorn is an outstanding addition to a cheese board because of its unique flavors and appearance,” commented Merritt.

Rogue Creamery also received a Silver Medal at the 2022 World Cheese Awards for Oregon Blue, and Bronze Medals for Crater Lake Blue and Cheese Is Love Extra-Aged Cheddar.

Rogue Creamery is no stranger to recognition at this premiere international cheese competition. At the 2019/20 World Cheese Awards (held in Bergamo, Italy), its Rogue River Blue shocked the world by earning the competition’s top honor, World Champion Cheese. This marked the first and only time an American-made cheese has ever claimed the title. Following the 2019 win, Rogue River Blue was retired from the competition, though it remains widely regarded as one of the world’s finest cheeses.

To purchase Bluehorn Blue, Rogue River Blue, and Rogue Creamery’s other award-winning cheeses, visit RogueCreamery.com. Learn more about the World Cheese Awards here.