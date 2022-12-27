Roland Foods Releases 2023 Fine Foods Predictions Guide

New York, NY – Roland Foods LLC, an established purveyor of fine ingredients, announces the publication of their second annual Fine Foods Industry Trends and Predictions Guide for 2023. The trend guide is posted to the Roland Foods website and is now available to read. Roland Foods produces a variety of blogs monthly including ingredient breakdowns, product education, industry trends, and seasonal guides.

Roland Foods releases their trend predictions to share with other professionals within the food industry, as well as the curious home cook. Last year’s guide predicted the push for transparency in sourcing, an interest in plant-based alternatives and the focus on Mexican and Thai cuisines. This year’s publication will follow the same format of 2022 and focus on three overarching trends of 2023. Areas of interest include the growing popularity of Indian and African Cuisine, umami flavor, global peppers, experiential dining, and restaurant technology. The predictions are intended to be applicable to the food service industry, retail, grocery, and home cooking.

