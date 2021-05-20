Roth Cheese Turns Classic Spinach Artichoke Dip into Cheese

Wisconsin – Roth® Cheese, makers of award-winning specialty cheese, has introduced a new Gouda cheese made with the crowd-pleasing flavors of Spinach Artichoke dip. This new Gouda was selected by consumers after a nationwide vote to “Choose Our Next Cheese”. The crowd-sourcing campaign set out to take cheesemaking out of the creamery and into the hands of cheese fans who voted between four new flavors of Gouda – Chimichurri, Hot Honey, Spinach Artichoke and Buffalo Ranch.

“As we are developing new products, we obsess over figuring out what the consumer will like, even when we’re creating a new flavored cheese,” said Samantha Streater, Business Development and Innovation Manager at Roth Cheese. “Spinach Artichoke Gouda was a clear winner in this contest and something we know consumers will love.”

Gouda is a favorite of American consumers, with domestic Gouda making up 60 percent of sales in the U.S., according to IRI data.

Roth cheesemaker Madeline Kuhn spent several months perfecting this new cheese.

“Taking a classic taste like Spinach Artichoke, and turning it into a cheese, is a great way to get creative with new recipes to reimagine the flavor,” says Kuhn. “The rich and savory flavor will make you feel the comfort of Spinach Artichoke dip.”

Crafted from fresh, pasteurized Wisconsin milk, Roth Spinach Artichoke Gouda is rich and savory. Firm but creamy in texture, Roth Spinach Artichoke Gouda slices and shreds easily for easy snacking and meals. This cheese is perfect for pairing with pita chips, shredding into dips or topping baked chicken.

Roth Spinach Artichoke Gouda is available on Amazon Fresh.

About Roth® Cheese

Roth® Cheese is a part of Emmi Roth, one of the nation’s largest producers of specialty cheese. Cheese experts at Roth have been crafting specialty cheese in Wisconsin since 1991. Roth is known for producing award-winning cheeses like Grand Cru® and Buttermilk Blue®, everyday favorites like Havarti and Gouda and innovative new snack and grab-and-go cheeses. For more information about Roth Cheese, visit rothcheese.com, or find @rothcheese on Instagram and Facebook.