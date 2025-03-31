Royal Gourmet Foods Brand Hummus Recalled Due to Undeclared Peanut

Product: Hummus
Issue: Food – Allergen – Peanut
What to do
Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
Distribution: Alberta, British Columbia, and Possibly other provinces and territories
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain peanut which is not declared on the label.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
To learn more, visit Recall Alert.