Royal Gourmet Foods Brand Hummus Recalled Due to Undeclared Peanut

Product: Hummus

Issue: Food – Allergen – Peanut

What to do

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.

Distribution: Alberta, British Columbia, and Possibly other provinces and territories

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they contain peanut which is not declared on the label.

What you should do

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

To learn more, visit Recall Alert.