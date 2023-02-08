Royal Hollandia Debuts Newest Seasonal Flavors

Paramus, NJ – Royal Hollandia®, makers of the highest quality Dutch cheeses, debuts new seasonal flavors in its premium collection of cheese wedges perfect for entertaining, including Black Garlic Gouda, Walnut Gouda, Garden Herb Gouda, and Very Berry Goat Cheese.

These newest additions join Royal Hollandia’s diverse lineup of wedges: Mild Gouda, Mediterranean Herb, Mild Goat, Mild Edam, Mild Maasdam, Spiced Leyden, and Beechwood Smoked.

For more than 120 years, Royal Hollandia has been defined as “premium” and transcends the notion of superior quality, crafting first-rate Dutch cheeses with the highest quality ingredients. The newest wedge flavors join Royal Hollandia’s diverse collection of the finest cheese products, including:

Royal Hollandia Wheels, Balls, Bulk Products, and Wedges offer a wide variety of products perfect for consumer entertaining, including Gouda, Edam, and Maasdam, which all owe their name to the Dutch cities they originated from. Mild Gouda, which has a mild taste and creamy texture; Mild Maasdam offers a slightly sweet and nutty flavor; Beechwood Smoked cheese is creamy and flavorful; Mediterranean Herb masterfully merges the flavor notes of black olives, tomatoes, basil, and garlic; Mild Goat Cheese is made with 100% pure pasteurized goat’s milk for a mild and creamy taste; Mild Edam is known for its recognizable round shape and red wax coating, this cheese has a mild and mellow flavor with a smooth and creamy texture also available in a loaf format; Spiced Leyden is a classic Dutch cheese spiced with cumin seeds to give the creamy cheese a pleasant, slightly spicy taste.

Royal Hollandia Snacks are the perfect premium grab-and-go snacking option as consumers look to the deli for premium snacking. Great for lunch boxes, quick and easy snacks, and on-the-go consumption.

are the perfect premium grab-and-go snacking option as consumers look to the deli for premium snacking. Great for lunch boxes, quick and easy snacks, and on-the-go consumption. Royal Hollandia Slices premium sliced cheeses offer consumers delicious and flavorful options.

Now, Royal Hollandia launches exciting seasonal flavors for its wedge product line, offering limited-edition delights like Black Garlic Gouda, Walnut Gouda, Garden Herb Gouda, and Very Berry Goat Cheese. The 6oz piece wedges are packed 10 in a box.

“We’re thrilled to be launching four deliciously unique seasonal flavors to the Royal Hollandia Wedge product line,” says Debbie Seife, Marketing Director of FrieslandCampina. “These newest flavors include a delightful, very berry goat cheese and three variations of gouda including black garlic, garden herb, and walnut, all of which will surely be big hits with consumers who trust Royal Hollandia for its premium quality products.”

For more information and flavor profiles on each of the Royal Hollandia cheeses, please visit www.royalhollandia.us.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Royal Hollandia is a registered trademark of the Royal FrieslandCampina. Royal FrieslandCampina daily provides millions of consumers spread all over the world with dairy products containing valuable nutrients from milk. The products of FrieslandCampina find their ways to over a hundred countries. The company has its Central Office in Amersfoort, the Netherlands. The activities of FrieslandCampina have been divided into four global market-oriented business groups, being Consumer Dairy, Specialized Nutrition, Dairy Essentials, and Ingredients. The company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A., which has 16,995-member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium and is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world. For additional information, please visit our website: www.frieslandcampina.com.