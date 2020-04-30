Rumiano Believes in Giving Back, Adds 3 New Flavors

Now through the month of May, Rumiano will donate $1 per package of Rumiano Redwood Coast cheese sold to charitable organizations benefiting our healthcare professionals. We are so grateful for their incredible work and selfless sacrifice in keeping our community safe.

Together we can help #flattenthecurve by staying home and enjoying some Rumiano Redwood Coast cheese!

Because we know Sheltering in Place can leave us dreaming of adventure, let our Redwood Coast cheeses take you across the world – without having to leave your couch! Joining Sriracha Jack, Seoul Spice, and Island Fire Dance is: Wild Arabian Nights, Borderline Blaze, and Tuscan Temptress! To make giving back even tastier, we are moving the launch of these new items up. Look for them beginning in May!

