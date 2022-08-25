Rumiano Cheese Commits to Carbon Neutrality by 2030, Sustainability Impact Program Underway with Support from CDIC

Crescent City/Willows, Calif. – Rumiano Cheese Company, California’s oldest family-

owned cheese company, today announced its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. As a

first step in the process, Rumiano has introduced a climate impact program to accelerate its efforts to

improve the sustainability of its supply chain.

In pursuit of these goals, Rumiano today also announced it has partnered with the CDIC, a coalition of

California dairy producers, processors, major universities and the California Dairy Research Foundation

(CDRF), created to collaboratively drive dairy innovation and productivity. Established by the California

Milk Advisory Board, the CDIC supports industry innovation through grants, internships, research

projects and educational training.

With support from the CDIC’s Dairy Business Innovation Initiative, Rumiano has hired its first

sustainability impact intern to assess the company’s entire ecological footprint. Cal Poly Humboldt

environmental science major Ellie Frazier has spent the past two months collecting and documenting

comprehensive baseline measurements on all business activities that contribute to energy and water

consumption, resource usage, and carbon emissions.

With baseline data in place, Frazier has now entered the second stage of her research where she is

analyzing areas of the business that have the greatest opportunities for optimization and

environmental outcomes. Frazier’s research has already identified a number of climate impacting

opportunities around transportation and sustainable packaging, and she will be exploring additional

ways Rumiano can further reduce emissions by decreasing miles traveled of raw materials and finished

goods.

This collaboration with the CDIC builds on Rumiano’s long commitment to advancing sustainable

farming and production practices and a record of innovation. Rumiano has already made significant

investments in sustainability on several fronts. Ambitious initiatives range from its zero-waste cheese

manufacturing plant that recycles and repurposes everything from cardboard and plastic to whey and

wastewater, to the company’s in-house wastewater treatment facility that biologically treats 20,000

gallons of cheese production wastewater per day. This process not only prevents 99% of milk solids

from entering the environment through groundwater and rivers, it enables the water to become potable and usable for its community and puts clean water and food grade compost equivalents back into the

land.

Last year, Rumiano opened a new energy efficient 46,766-square-foot state-of-the-art cheese

packaging plant in Willows, California that will soon run on 100% renewable solar energy generated on-

site like the company’s existing facilities.

“As we work toward our long-range sustainability action plans, we are committed to continuous

progress across the entire supply chain. We know that over time, small changes in our farming,

manufacturing and packaging processes will lead to big transformations. But the greatest impact on the

health of our planet will lie in our collective ability to make pasture-based, regenerative farming

practices more affordable and accessible to all farms,” said Joe Baird, Rumiano Cheese Company’s

CEO. “Regenerative agriculture promotes healthier soils that absorb more carbon into the ground and

keep more greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere.”

“Progress relies on innovation and collaboration,” said Veronique Lagrange, Director of the CDIC, “We

value our partnership with processors like Rumiano and are pleased to offer support through the Dairy

Business Innovation Initiative to help them achieve their business objectives.”

About Rumiano Cheese Company

Rumiano Cheese Company has been in the dairy business since 1919 and is the oldest family-owned

cheese company in California. Four generations and 103-years later, Rumiano continues to be at the

forefront of the industry. A pioneer in organic and artisanal cheesemaking, Rumiano’s award-winning

dairy products are made from one of the best milk supplies in the world and are distributed in all 50

states, as well as internationally in Mexico and Asia. Rumiano was the first to market California’s iconic

Dry Jack Cheese which went on to become the company’s signature cheese winning several awards

over the years. In 2011, Rumiano Organics became the first certified non-GMO organic cheese in the

world, and is the market leader in the natural grocery store segment. To learn more about Rumiano

Cheese Company, please visit rumianocheese.com.

About The California Dairy Innovation Center

Established by the California Milk Advisory Board, the California Dairy Innovation Center (CDIC)

coordinates pre-competitive research and educational training in collaboration with industry, check-off

programs, and research/academic institutions in support of a common set of innovation and

productivity goals. The CDIC is guided by a Steering Committee that includes California Dairies Inc.,

California Dairy Research Foundation, California Milk Advisory Board, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Dairy

Management Inc., Fresno State University, Hilmar Cheese, Leprino Foods, and UC Davis.