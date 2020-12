WILLOWS, Calif. – New jobs are going to be coming to Glenn County as the new Rumiano Cheese Company is built and opens up.

Construction is now underway at the site in Willows at 1010 Harvest Drive.

The new facility will be approximately 47-thousand feet in size, to be used for cheese processing and packaging.

The Rumiano Cheese Company promises to add 25 new jobs in the area and double the volume of packages the company can currently process.

