Rumiano Cheese Launches First Organic Queso Dip to Market

Crescent City – Willows, Calif – Rumiano Cheese Company, makers of the world’s first

certified non-GMO organic cheese and an innovator in organic cheesemaking, announced the

launch of its new line of organic and nutritious cheese dips, beginning with Pepper Jack Queso—the

first organic queso available on the market—and Three Cheese Dip, a deliciously creamy, mild and

versatile dip. The non-processed real cheese dips are made with Rumiano’s award-winning cheeses

and will make their debut at Expo West.

Rumiano Cheese Company’s innovative line of organic dips is crafted from pure organic Real California

Milk sourced from pasture-raised Jersey cows on small family farms along California’s scenic Redwood

Coast. Available in 11 ounce containers, each dip is packed with 5 grams of protein per serving and has

no preservatives.

Rumiano Organic Pepper Jack Queso features a velvety texture, combining Pepper Jack and Cheddar

with diced jalapeños and a touch of cumin and garlic. The medium-spice level can add a kick to tacos,

burritos, and burgers, or be served warm with tortilla chips for an epic batch of nachos. Rumiano

Organic Three Cheese Dip is made with a balanced blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar and Parmesan,

and can be added to cooked vegetables, pasta and eggs, or enjoyed as a dip for crackers and soft

pretzels.

Pepper Jack Queso and Three Cheese Dip will begin arriving in stores this March. At launch, both

products will be available at all 169 Natural Grocers stores in 21 states as well as Nugget, Harmons,

Jimbo’s and Fresh Thyme stores, with a suggested retail price of $7.99.

Rumiano also announced that its Organic Pepper Jack Queso has been selected as a 2025 Expo

West NEXTY Award Finalist. Chosen as one of 161 finalists out of more than 1,000 product submissions,

the 2025 NEXTY Awards winners will be announced at Natural Products Expo West. Trade show

attendees can visit Rumiano Cheese Company at Booth #1825 in Hall B from March 5-7 to sample the

new dips and to learn more.

The 106-year-old brand continues to innovate, pioneer and evolve. Two years ago, Rumiano

transitioned to a 100% USDA Certified Organic food brand. In addition to being American Humane

Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free from pesticides, hormones and antibiotics, the company

has also committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. Rumiano’s award-winning organic dairy

products are made from one of the best milk supplies in the world and sourced from over 20 small, family-owned dairy farms in Northern California, many of which have been practicing regenerative

farming for years. The company’s products are available at nearly 2,000 grocery and natural foods

stores locations across the country including selective Whole Foods, Natural Grocers and Sprouts.

About Rumiano Cheese Company

Rumiano Cheese Company has been in the dairy business since 1919 and is a pioneer in organic and artisanal cheesemaking. Rumiano’s award-winning dairy products are made from one of the best milk supplies in the world. The mild, foggy climate of California’s Redwood Coast enables happy cows to spend their days grazing acres and acres of lush pastures to produce milk that is naturally abundant in nutrition and full of extraordinary flavor. Rumiano products are distributed in all 50 states, as well as internationally in Mexico and Asia. In 2011, Rumiano Organics became the first certified non-GMO organic cheese in the world, and is the market leader in the natural grocery store segment. To learn more about Rumiano Cheese Company, please visit rumianocheese.com.