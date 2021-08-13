Rumiano Cheese Opens New Plant

The Rumiano Cheese Company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new 46,766 square foot cheese processing and packaging plant in Willows.

“The new facility will enable Rumiano to double its current packaging volume by the end of 2025, to increase its processing and distribution capacity, to introduce new product lines and retail capabilities, to retain all 150 current employees and to hire additional employees,” read a release issued by the company.

According to the release, Rumiano Cheese Company has been in the dairy business since 1919 and is the oldest family-owned cheese company in California.

