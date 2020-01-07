S. Wallace Edwards & Sons Surryano Ham Named Finalist at Good Food Awards

SURRY, VA – Specialty Craft Producers from across the country will gather on Friday January 17, 2020 at the San Francisco War Memorial and Fine Arts Center to celebrate the 2020 Good Food Awards Finalists and officially crown the winners in each division. Chosen from more than 1800 entries, S. Wallace Edwards and Sons’ Surryano Ham was selected as a Finalist in the Charcuterie Division, and is honored to be bringing home “The Golden Cleaver”. In the tenth year of recognizing these producers, the Good Food Foundation reinforces the ongoing trend that responsibly produced food is a growing sector of the US economy, and a thriving force within the consumer marketplace.



Speaking on behalf of the company, Sam W. Edwards III, President and Cure Master, said “We’re truly honored to have our Surryano Ham named as a finalist for the 2020 Good Food Award, and we’re proud to craft our Surryano Ham using family recipes that date back to the original Jamestown Settlement. I also applaud the Good Food Foundation whose commitment to responsibly produced foods is good for both producers and consumers from coast to coast.”

S. Wallace Edwards will be showcasing their Surryano Ham and other hand-crafted charcuterie at the Winter Fancy Food Show in Booth 5604 as part of the Virginia Pavilion

ABOUT S. WALLACE EDWARDS & SONS

Third generation owned and operated, S. Wallace Edwards & Sons has been crafting the finest traditional Virginia Dry Cured Hickory Smoked Country Hams, Bacon and Sausage since 1926. Using family recipes and methods dating back to the original Jamestown Settlement, the Edwards family is committed to honoring the rich history of their Virginia Foodways.

Find more information at: https://www.edwardsvaham.com/



ABOUT THE GOOD FOOD FOUNDATION

The Good Food Foundation exists to celebrate, connect, empower and leverage the passionate and engaged players in the food system who are driving towards authentic and responsible food in order to humanize and reform our American food culture.

Find more information at: https://goodfoodfdn.org