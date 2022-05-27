SALCIS: Cheese, Salumi, and One Family’s Love Story With Siena

If you’ve visited the majestic medieval town of Siena in Tuscany, chances are you’ve passed by or stopped in the historic gastronomia Morbidi, a carefully curated gourmet shop, casual restaurant, and bar in the heart of the city. Just steps away from the shell-shaped Piazza del Campo, one of Italy’s most beautiful piazzas, Morbidi is named after the family that founded and has run it for three generations—and it was here that they welcomed me to share their story, and the philosophy behind the artisanal foods they have made for decades.

The Morbidi family is at the helm of SALCIS, producing an array of sheep’s milk cheeses made with milk sourced from local shepherds in the surrounding area, as well as the family’s own flock of about 1,400 sheep, and traditional Tuscan salumi. Antonio Morbidi and his sister Alessandra share responsibilities for the operations at SALCIS, while their sister Patrizia manages the gastronomia.

