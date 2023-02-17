Salsa Queen Becomes First Salsa Company in Utah to Qualify for SQF Certification

WEST VALLEY, UT — Salsa Queen, makers of fresh, gourmet Mexican salsas and dips, announced that it has received the highly coveted Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification, which is required for most major retailers. With this certification, Salsa Queen – already served in over 1,000 locations across the United States – can now bring its authentic, gourmet and preservative-free salsas to even more shoppers throughout the country.

With a near-perfect score — 97 out of 100 — Salsa Queen is the first salsa company in Utah to pass the stringent requirements for SQF certification.

The National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) is a not-for-profit organization that tests products to verify that they meet public health and safety standards. SQF certification is specific to food products and covers such fields as food and ingredient manufacturing, food packaging manufacturing, catering operations, and agricultural packing houses. As outlined on NSF.org, SQF certification indicates that “food has been produced, prepared and handled according to the most recognized standards” and demonstrates “a commitment to quality processes and continual improvement.”

Despite being advised or required to receive certification, not every business succeeds in doing so, putting them at a distinct disadvantage. With certification comes a wider range of potential business partners, as many outlets and distributors require certification before entering into business deals.

“Ever since Salsa Queen started in our home kitchen all those years ago, we have been committed to high standards of safety, cleanliness and food protection,” said Jim Birch, Salsa Queen general manager. “SQF certification confirms that these standards have not gone away as we’ve grown, rather they’ve intensified — as has our love of this delicious salsa and dip.”

As Salsa Queen continues to expand into additional markets, more and more consumers are being introduced to the Salsa Queen gourmet product lineup. While Salsa Queen is already found in stores like Kroger, Sprouts, and Smart & Final — with more than 1,000 locations across 30 states — SQF certification means that Salsa Queen has now passed the bar for entry into even more chains, with new partnerships appearing on the horizon.

“Soon enough, you’ll be able to find Salsa Queen in every state and in every major chain,” Birch said. “That means nearly everyone will be able to enjoy bold, authentic Mexican flavors, no matter where they find themselves.”

To learn more about Salsa Queen or to order dips and salsas for your own store, please contact Jim Birch at jim@salsaqueen.com or 801-307-8336.

About Salsa Queen

Salsa Queen was started by a single mother to provide for her seven children. Salsas were initially made in their home kitchen, with all of the children helping to prep, fill and package. Since that humble beginning, Salsa Queen has grown rapidly and is now in more than 1,000 stores across 30 states. All Salsa Queen salsas are preservative-free and bursting with big, bold and authentic flavors. The company is certified 100% woman- and minority-owned.

For more information, visit salsaqueen.com.