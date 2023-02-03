Salsa Queen Expands Salsas and Dips into Select King Soopers and City Market Stores

WEST VALLEY, UT—Salsa Queen, makers of fresh, gourmet Mexican salsas and dips, recently announced an expansion of their salsas and dips into select King Soopers and City Market stores, with locations centered in the great Denver area and Western Colorado. Shoppers can now purchase the following dips and salsas from their favorite store:

Red Chili Salsa.

Roasted Tomatillo Salsa.

Creamy Jalapeno Dip.

Queso Chipotle Dip.

“Salsa Queen’s products are bursting with fresh flavor,” said Jessica Trowbridge, corporate affairs manager at King Soopers, “and we are excited to be adding their premium product to our shelves.”

“We are thrilled to be working with King Soopers and expanding within the Kroger footprint,” said Jim Birch, CEO of Salsa Queen. “Their customers expect high-quality, fresh products, and that has always been our focus and commitment. We know they’re going to love our fresh and family-friendly products that are preservative-free and bursting with big, bold, authentic Mexican flavors.”

With this latest collaboration, Salsa Queen now offers dips and salsas in nearly 1,000 locations across the United States, allowing even more shoppers the opportunity to experience true, authentic Mexican salsas and dips, which are free of fillers and preservatives.

To find your nearest King Soopers or City Market store carrying Salsa Queen, visit the Salsa Queen store locator. To learn more about Salsa Queen and expansion into King Soopers, or to order dips and salsas for your store, please contact Jim Birch at jim@salsaqueen.com or 801-307-8336.

About Salsa Queen

Salsa Queen was started by a single mother to provide for her seven children. Salsas were initially made in their home kitchen, with all of the children helping to prep, fill and package. Since that humble beginning, Salsa Queen has grown rapidly and is now in nearly 1,000 stores across 30 states. All of their salsas are preservative-free and bursting with big, bold and authentic flavors. The company is certified 100% woman- and minority-owned.

For more information, visit salsaqueen.com