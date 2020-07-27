Saputo Scraps Coon Cheese Brand Name Over Implied Racial Slur

Saputo Dairy Australia says it will rename its controversial Coon cheese brand after battling accusations of racial insensitivity for the past few weeks.

The racial slur was highlighted by Australian comedian Josh Thomas who on Twitter previously suggested that Coon cheese should be renamed due to an associated racial slur. A spokesperson for Saputo Dairy Australia previously defended the brand name explaining that it was named after Edward William Coon, “who patented a unique ripening process that was used to manufacture the original Coon cheese”.

“It’s amazing the respect people have for the name of a man who invented a processing technique of cheese – who died in 1934. And the disrespect they have for Black people,” Thomas tweeted further on the issue.

