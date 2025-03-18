Sargento Debuts Innovation with Natural American Cheese Plus 2 Brand Collaborations

The leader in cheese breaks new ground with Sargento® Natural American, along with bold & spicy Seasoned Shredded Cheese varieties and convenient Shareables snacking trays

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — Sargento continues its seven decade-long streak of innovation with three new launches: Sargento® Natural American Cheese –100% natural cheese; Sargento® Seasoned Shredded Cheese – bold and flavorful blends in collaboration with flavor company McCormick & Co, Inc.; and Sargento® Shareables – an easy-to-share, ready-to-serve cheese and cracker tray in partnership with Mondelez International.

“For more than 70 years, our focus on innovation, quality and taste has made Sargento the leader in natural cheese,” said Erin Price, Sargento General Manager of Consumer Products. “In 2025, we’re continuing our leadership by unveiling three new products that will resonate with consumers looking for bold, new flavors and snack options, while at the same time, growing the natural cheese category. We’re thrilled to partner with other category leaders like Mondelēz International and McCormick & Co, Inc. to bring these groundbreaking natural cheese products to market.”

From the Sargento® Natural American Cheese to convenient Sargento® Shareables and boldly flavored Sargento® Seasoned Shreds featuring Frank’s RedHot® and Cholula® Hot Sauce Seasonings and McCormick® Crushed Red Pepper, these break-through products make meals and snacking exciting with the premium quality and taste consumers trust from Sargento.

Sargento® Natural American Cheese: Taste The Difference

A sliced cheese made with 100% natural cheese. Unlike typical processed American cheeses in the dairy case with nine or more ingredients, Sargento® Natural American Cheese has just five, delivering the melt, flavor, aroma and texture that consumers are familiar with. This industry-disrupting innovation, years in the making, underscores Sargento’s 71-year commitment to quality as well as innovating the consumer experience for the future.

Sargento® Seasoned Shredded Cheese: Cheesy Meets Spicy

Developed in collaboration with the spice category leader McCormick & Co, Inc., Sargento® Seasoned Shredded Cheese provide the spicy, bold twist on real, natural cheese that consumers crave. As adventurous consumers increasingly seek bold and spicy flavors, these three unique blends of seasoned shredded cheeses deliver the heat with recognizable flavor brands, creating an exciting new offering in the dairy case:

Sargento ® Shredded Cheese with Frank’s RedHot ® Hot Sauce Seasoning

Shredded Cheese with Frank’s RedHot Hot Sauce Seasoning Sargento ® Shredded Cheese with Cholula ® Hot Sauce Seasoning

Shredded Cheese with Cholula Hot Sauce Seasoning Sargento® Shredded Cheese with McCormick® Crushed Red Pepper

Sargento® Shareables: Sharing Made Easy

These portioned cheese and cracker trays were designed for effortless sharing in small groups, ensuring the ideal cheese-to-cracker ratio in each bite. Building on the success of Fun! Balanced Breaks® snacks in partnership with Mondelēz International, Inc., Shareables offer a convenient, resealable snacking solution for consumers to serve, enjoy together and save for later. Shareables come in three varieties, each featuring two Sargento® real, natural cheeses paired with RITZ® or TRISCUIT® crackers:

Sargento ® Cheddar & Colby-Jack + RITZ ®

Cheddar & Colby-Jack + RITZ Sargento ® White Cheddar & Gouda + TRISCUIT ®

White Cheddar & Gouda + TRISCUIT Sargento® Pepper Jack & Monterey Jack + RITZ®

The new innovations expand the Sargento family of products, joining the recently released Sargento® Cheese Bakes, a collaboration with snacking leader Mondelēz International, Inc’s Nabisco Crackers launched earlier this year. With this launch, the Sargento® brand is in the cracker aisle for the very first time.

These innovations represent “The Sargento Family Promise™” – the brand’s newly launched platform spotlighting the category leader’s three-generation, family tradition of delivering high-quality, real, natural cheese that consumers can trust and love. In upholding the platform’s promise, consumers can be sure all innovations have undergone the company’s quality review to ensure the taste, texture, melt and aroma are worthy of holding the Sargento family seal – as they say, “you have our word on it, you have our name on it.”

Each new product can be found at retailers nationwide in the dairy case and cracker aisle. For more information and product availability, visit www.Sargento.com. You can also stay up to date on the latest from Sargento on Facebook @SargentoCheese, TikTok @SargentoCheese and Instagram @sargentocheese and @sargentofamily.

About Sargento

With over 2,500 employees and multi-billion in net sales, Sargento is a family-owned company that has been a leader in cheese for more than 70 years. Founded in 1953 in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sargento is proud to be the company that successfully introduced America to pre-packaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses and cheese blends. Today, Sargento is still based in Wisconsin, where they manufacture and market amazing shredded, sliced and snack natural cheese products, as well as ingredients. Company leadership lives to serve local communities and employees, whom they refer to as the Sargento Family. www.sargento.com

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Stubb’s, OLD BAY, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers’ products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.