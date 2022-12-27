Sartori Cheese Names Bert Sartori CEO

PLYMOUTH, Wis.- Since 1939, the Sartori name has represented the highest quality in artisanal cheesemaking. Now, as Sartori Cheese names Bert Sartori its new CEO, the company has ushered in the fourth generation of family leadership in its storied 83-year history.

Bert’s father, Jim Sartori, represented the third generation of Sartori family leadership while holding the CEO role for nearly three decades. While Bert is poised to add a unique creative vision for the company’s future, he looks to honor and maintain the commitment to the cheesemaking craft that Sartori Cheese has built over the previous three generations.

“Sartori Cheese has always represented a culture of cheesemaking that celebrates creativity, passion, and authenticity,” said Bert Sartori. “I’m proud to lead a company anchored in tradition while pushing the boundaries of our craft so we can share new-to-the-world, award-worthy cheeses with people across the globe.”

Bert holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, is a licensed cheesemaker and has over 17 years of progressive experience in finance, operations, and business development. Sartori’s longevity and diversity of experience give him invaluable insight into every aspect of the cheesemaking business. His vision for the company’s future is centered around a continued partnership with Wisconsin’s best dairy farms and a steadfast commitment to the craft of cheesemaking.

Sartori Cheese is proud to have four dozen licensed cheesemakers, including one of only two female Master Cheesemakers in Wisconsin. The company’s commitment to cultivating passionate cheesemakers is further highlighted by a best-in-class apprenticeship program that helps candidates hone their skills during the final steps of their training.

“Making great cheese starts with exceptional people – and we’re excited to continue investing in the talented, dedicated members of our team,” said Sartori.

Sartori was founded in 1939 by Bert Sartori’s great-grandfather, Paolo, an Italian immigrant. Bert’s grandfather, Joe, preceded his father, Jim, as the leader of the business. The company has grown from its dozen team members at the time of its founding to more than 900 today as it delights cheese lovers in over 50 countries worldwide.

About Sartori Cheese:

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition.