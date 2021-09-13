Sartori Cheese to Launch Garlic & Herb BellaVitano

PLYMOUTH, Wis. – Sartori Cheese is excited to announce the newest addition to the award-winning BellaVitano Cheese family. Inspired by Italian flavors and crafted by Master Cheesemakers, Garlic & Herb BellaVitano debuts Fall 2021.

Sartori’s Cheesemakers artfully balanced savory and sweet with the new BellaVitano. “We had a distinct flavor profile in mind,” said Master Cheesemaker Apprentice Erin Radtke. “The trick was working with our talented team to narrow in on a blend of herbs and spices that really brought out the best in BellaVitano.”

The Sartori Family original cheese – BellaVitano – is both rich and creamy with a nutty, fruity flavor that is truly unique. To create Garlic & Herb BellaVitano, each wheel is hand-crafted with an artisan blend of garlic, lemon vest, Aleppo chili pepper, parsley and extra virgin olive oil.

Reminiscent of the flavors and traditions of the Sartori Family table, Garlic & Herb BellaVitano is nostalgic for Bert Sartori, president of Sartori Cheese. “Garlic, oregano and rosemary – these are the smells and tastes that take me back to the memories of growing up in an Italian family,” said Sartori. “We are very excited to bring these flavors to life in our newest BellaVitano.”

Look for Garlic & Herb BellaVitano in leading specialty cheese shops and regional retailers for the Holiday Season 2021.