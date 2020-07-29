Sartori Cheese Transitions to Fourth Generation of Family Leadership

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — The four stars that sit atop the crown in the Sartori crest represents the four generations of family leadership since the company’s founding in 1939. Family has always been an essential part of Sartori’s history and will play a pivotal role in crafting the next chapter for the company.

Today, Sartori Cheese is excited to announce that Bert Sartori, 4th generation Sartori family member, has been promoted to President. Bert holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, is a licensed cheesemaker, and has over 15 years of progressive experience in finance, operations, and business development. In his most recent role as EVP of Sales & Marketing, Bert’s team led Sartori to sustained growth in all segments of the business.

Bert is taking the reins of one of the nation’s fastest growing and most decorated specialty cheese brands. “I want to thank my father, our Team Members, our family farms and our customers for being part of our family. It is energizing to take on this new leadership role while we have the business in such a healthy position.”

Jeff Schwager, who has led Sartori as President since 2009, will transition to CEO and 3rd generation Owner & CEO, Jim Sartori, will transition to Chair of the Board. Jeff and Jim’s expertise and guidance will remain critical as the organization begins this new chapter in its history.

“In 1986 when my Father, Joe, handed me the keys to Sartori Cheese, I remember how significant that moment was for both of us,” said 3rd generation Owner, Jim Sartori. “It became my driving passion to, one day, be able to pass on this vital and growing business to my children. My dad and my grandpa, Paolo, would be very proud today. I have tremendous confidence in Bert and his team as they continue our company’s vision Great Cheese on Every Plate.“

“Looking ahead,” says Bert Sartori, “we want to continue our mission of striving to Make the Best Cheese in the World by investing in our Team Members, constantly innovating and holding true to our core values. Success to me is when I can pass along our cheesemaking traditions to generation five of the Sartori family and continue to brighten the day of people across the world by creating and serving great cheese like BellaVitano® and MontAmoré®.”