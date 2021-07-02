Sartori to Expand Plymouth Cheese Plant, Hire More Employees

Sartori Co. is expanding one of its cheese plants in Plymouth and has plans to hire more employees, the Plymouth-based company recently announced.

The artisan cheese maker has received approval to add 22,000 square feet to its 83,854 square-foot facility along County Road PP in Plymouth, according to Plymouth Plan Commission documents.

The facility, called Satorti Whey, is where Sartori Co. products are converted and packaged before being shipped to specialty cheese shops, restaurants, grocery stores and food manufacturers all around the world, said Bert Sartori, Sartori Co. president.

