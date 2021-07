PLYMOUTH – Sartori Cheese is expanding its Plymouth facility by more than 22,000 square feet.

The whey-converting facility is used to convert, package and ship Sartori cheeses to restaurants, grocery stores and food manufacturers around the world.

The company, which has been making artisan cheeses since 1939, employs more than 500 people in Plymouth.

