Save the Date: FDA and Stop Foodborne Illness to Co-Host Food Safety Culture Webinar

FDA Deli October 18, 2021

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Stop Foodborne Illness, a non-profit public health organization, are collaborating on a webinar series that explores food safety culture, one of the core elements in FDA’s New Era of Smarter Food Safety initiative.

The series, entitled “Collaborating on Culture in the New Era of Smarter Food Safety,” begins on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET. This first session is called “Key Concepts in Addressing Food Safety Culture as a Science – Not a Slogan.”

The webinar series will engage experts from the public and private sectors in a collaborative exchange of ideas and experiences related to the importance of a robust food safety culture in helping to ensure safe food production.  

COVID-19 Update: USDA, FDA Underscore Current Epidemiologic and Scientific Information Indicating No Transmission of COVID-19 Through Food or Food Packaging

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to underscore that there is no credible evidence of food or food packaging associated with or as a likely source of viral transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus causing COVID-19.

Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella Thompson – Seafood (October 2021) Do not eat, sell, or serve Recalled Seafood Sold in Colorado

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Thompson infections linked to seafood manufactured or processed by Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. of Denver, CO. According to CDC, the majority of sick people are either Colorado residents or reported traveling to Colorado during the week they got sick. Only two people did not report traveling to Colorado during the week they got sick.