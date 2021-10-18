Save the Date: FDA and Stop Foodborne Illness to Co-Host Food Safety Culture Webinar

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Stop Foodborne Illness, a non-profit public health organization, are collaborating on a webinar series that explores food safety culture, one of the core elements in FDA’s New Era of Smarter Food Safety initiative.

The series, entitled “Collaborating on Culture in the New Era of Smarter Food Safety,” begins on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET. This first session is called “Key Concepts in Addressing Food Safety Culture as a Science – Not a Slogan.”

The webinar series will engage experts from the public and private sectors in a collaborative exchange of ideas and experiences related to the importance of a robust food safety culture in helping to ensure safe food production.

