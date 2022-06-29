SAVE THE DATE: World Cheese Awards November, 1-2, 2022 Newport, Wales

The Guild of Fine Food announces that the World Cheese Awards 2022 will be held at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), Newport, on Tuesday 1st and Wednesday 2nd November.

Key dates for the 2022 World Cheese Awards are as follows:

Open for entry: 25 July

Closed for entry: 20 September

Cheeses staged: 1 November ​​​​

Judges arrive: 1 November

Judging: 2 November​​​​

Cheese, food & drink tours: 3 November

Results available: 4 November

John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food – organisers of the competition, says: “It is with enormous pride and excitement that we are taking the 2022 edition of the World Cheese Awards to the ICC in Wales, supported by the Welsh Government.

“It is with mixed emotions that we make this announcement as everyone involved in the competition will know that we should have held the event this year in Kyiv, Ukraine. Obviously, that was not going to be possible, but we are working hard to ensure that the cheesemakers of that proud country are represented in November. This change of location is a postponement rather than a cancellation and we must thank the Welsh Government for its quick thinking and its support.

“To the World Cheese Awards community, we look forward to introducing you to the cheese culture, history and beauty of Wales and we’re excited to see you or your cheese in November.” Farrand concludes.

This year’s World Cheese Awards will be the 34th year of the largest ‘only-cheese’ event of its kind globally. Last year, the competition was held in Oviedo, Spain, and saw 4,079 cheeses enter from 45 different nations and six continents. A team of 250 judges, made up of technical experts, graders, buyers, retailers, and food writers, tasted and reviewed all the cheeses in one day. A super jury of 16 judges then came together to judge the World Champion Cheese.

How the judging works:

Judges work in teams of two or three, to identify any cheeses worthy of a gold, silver, or bronze award. They look at the rind and the body of the cheese, its colour, texture, consistency and, above all, its taste. Each of the teams then nominate one exceptional cheese as the Super Gold from their table.

These top-flight cheeses are the best in the world and are then judged a second time by a Super Jury made up of 16 internationally recognised experts, who each select a cheese to champion in the final round of judging. The Super Jury, representing all four corners of the globe, then debate the final cheeses in front of a live consumer and trade audience, before choosing the World Champion Cheese live on WCA TV, with cheese lovers across the globe tuning in for the drama.

As well as Bronze, Silver, Gold and Super Gold prizes, there are country and cheese specific trophies.