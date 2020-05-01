Save The Dates For The “Japan’s Food” Export Fair

4th “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR

Dates: Oct. 14 – 16, 2020 Venue: Makuhari Messe, Japan

Organiser: Reed Exhibitions Japan Ltd.

URL: https://www.jpfood.jp/en-gb.html

The 4th “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR will be held as scheduled on 14th-16th Oct. 2020 with 800 Japanese food suppliers exhibiting, including 300 newcomers.

As the show specialises in “Exporting”from Japan, all exhibitors are English meeting available and actively seeking export opportunities.

If you would like to import/purchase Japanese food or beverage products, save the dates and get the Free Visitor Ticket for your visit.

> Get Visitor Ticket Here (free)! <

*JPY 5,000/person will be charged without a ticket.

At 4th “JAPAN’S FOOD”EXPORT FAIR, you can purchase…

– Local specialty foods (agri-food, meat, seafood to processed food) showcased from all over Japan

– Healthy and low-calorie Japanese foods & supplements

– Rich variety of made-in-Japan sweets & snacks

– A wide range of Japanese tea and alcohol/sake

– Unique seasonings only found in Japan

For more information, please check https://www.jpfood.jp/en-gb/visit.html.