Savencia Cheese USA Announces an Expanded Voluntary Recall of Select Soft Ripened Cheeses

FDA Deli November 6, 2024

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. – Savencia Cheese USA is recalling select soft ripened cheeses manufactured in our Lena manufacturing facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Initial Press

The following products are affected by this recall:

DescriptionBest Buy DateCase GTINProduct UPCMfg Date
Aldi Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz Brie12/24/2024 40991000840169/30/2024
Supreme Oval 7oz, 6/7oz12/24/2024100714485042110714485042149/30/2024
La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8oz12/24/202410820581678538 9/30/2024
La Bonne Vie Camember, 6/8oz12/24/202410820581678613 9/30/2024
12/8oz Industrial Brie12/24/2024100779010052260779010052299/30/2024
Market Basket Brie 6/8oz12/24/2024100497056663090497056663029/30/2024
Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2/3lb1/13/202550758108712312 10/15/2024

The only products being recalled are those in the table above. You can identify these products by reviewing the UPC and the best buy date on the product labels. These products had limited regional distribution in the United States. The few retailers that received the product have been informed of this possible contamination and are in the process of removing products from shelves. Consumers that have any of the recalled products listed in the table above should refrain from consuming them and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to consumption of these products.

Through routine testing, it was identified that processing equipment at the site may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. While finished product testing has not identified contaminated product, we have initiated a voluntary recall to retrieve the potentially affected product.

This voluntary recall is being conducted in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Consumer Relations at (800)-322-2743 or email sc.customer.service@savencia.com.

*UPC was stated incorrectly in original release. Updated to reflect correct UPC.

Media Contact:
Kriston Ohm
kriston.ohm@savencia.com

Labels for Identification Purposes:

Product NameUPC -AUPC – BLabel
Aldi Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz Brie4099100084016 See image below
La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8oz  See image below
La Bonne Vie Camembert, 6/8oz  See image below
12/8oz Industrial Brie 077901005229See image below
Market Basket Brie 6/8oz004970566630049705666302See image below
Supreme Oval 7oz, 6/7oz007144850421071448504214See image below
Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2/3lb50758108712312 See image below

Initial Press

Related Articles

Produce

Update: Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella Oranienburg: Whole, Fresh Onions

FDA Produce October 22, 2021

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections linked to whole, fresh onions. FDA’s traceback investigation is ongoing but has identified ProSource Produce, LLC (also known as ProSource Inc.) of Hailey, Idaho, and Keeler Family Farms of Deming, New Mexico, as suppliers of potentially contaminated whole, fresh onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.