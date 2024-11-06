Savencia Cheese USA Announces an Expanded Voluntary Recall of Select Soft Ripened Cheeses

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. – Savencia Cheese USA is recalling select soft ripened cheeses manufactured in our Lena manufacturing facility because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The following products are affected by this recall:

Description Best Buy Date Case GTIN Product UPC Mfg Date Aldi Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz Brie 12/24/2024 4099100084016 9/30/2024 Supreme Oval 7oz, 6/7oz 12/24/2024 10071448504211 071448504214 9/30/2024 La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8oz 12/24/2024 10820581678538 9/30/2024 La Bonne Vie Camember, 6/8oz 12/24/2024 10820581678613 9/30/2024 12/8oz Industrial Brie 12/24/2024 10077901005226 077901005229 9/30/2024 Market Basket Brie 6/8oz 12/24/2024 10049705666309 049705666302 9/30/2024 Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2/3lb 1/13/2025 50758108712312 10/15/2024

The only products being recalled are those in the table above. You can identify these products by reviewing the UPC and the best buy date on the product labels. These products had limited regional distribution in the United States. The few retailers that received the product have been informed of this possible contamination and are in the process of removing products from shelves. Consumers that have any of the recalled products listed in the table above should refrain from consuming them and return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse health events due to consumption of these products.

Through routine testing, it was identified that processing equipment at the site may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. While finished product testing has not identified contaminated product, we have initiated a voluntary recall to retrieve the potentially affected product.

This voluntary recall is being conducted in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Consumer Relations at (800)-322-2743 or email sc.customer.service@savencia.com.

*UPC was stated incorrectly in original release. Updated to reflect correct UPC.

Media Contact:

Kriston Ohm

kriston.ohm@savencia.com

Labels for Identification Purposes:

Product Name UPC -A UPC – B Label Aldi Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz Brie 4099100084016 See image below La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8oz See image below La Bonne Vie Camembert, 6/8oz See image below 12/8oz Industrial Brie 077901005229 See image below Market Basket Brie 6/8oz 004970566630 049705666302 See image below Supreme Oval 7oz, 6/7oz 007144850421 071448504214 See image below Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, 2/3lb 50758108712312 See image below

