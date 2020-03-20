Savencia Cheese USA Major Wins at the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest

NEW HOLLAND, Pa – Savencia Cheese USA proudly announces that its portfolio of specialty cheeses has been recognized once again at the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison, Wisconsin: the largest cheese, yogurt, and butter competition across the globe. Among the largest competitive set yet—a record-breaking 3,667 competitors from 36 states and 26 countries—Savencia Cheese USA took home a total of eight medals.

Savencia Cheese USA makes and distributes specialty cheeses all over the world, including a few household names. This isn’t the first time Savencia has received a coveted World Championship Cheese award. Esquirrou, a hard sheep’s milk cheese, was crowned the 2018 overall World Champion and a grand prize winner during that year’s competition.

Savencia’s eight medals include one gold, five silver and two bronze awards across multiple categories.

● In the Processed Cheese category, Alouette Crème de Brie won gold and Alouette Crème de Blue won silver.

● In the Brie category, Ile de France Brie (8 oz) won silver and Alouette Petite Brie Original (5 oz) won bronze.

● In the Soft-Ripened Cheese category, St. Andre (7 oz) received the silver medal.

● In the Natural Spreadable Cheese with Flavors category, Alouette Garden Vegetable won silver and Alouette Cucumber Dill was awarded bronze.

● In the Soft Goat Cheese Flavored with Sweet Condiment category, Chavrie Blueberry Vanilla Goat Cheese received the silver title.

In North America’s cheese capital of Wisconsin, these recognitions define an incredible accomplishment for Savencia’s passionate team of cheesemakers and importers. ‘It’s our mission to produce world-class cheeses,’ said Dominique Huth, CEO of Savencia North America. ‘Savencia Cheese USA’s multiple wins at the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest solidifies our superiority when it comes to complex and diverse fine cheeses.’

All of Savencia’s winning cheeses—along with the company’s wider portfolio of cheeses—are available at grocery stores nationwide.

For more information, please visit: www.savenciacheeseusa.com

ABOUT SAVENCIA CHEESE USA

SAVENCIA Cheese USA is a part of Savencia Fromage & Dairy—a leading global milk processor focusing on cheese specialties. It’s the N° 2 cheese group in France and N° 4 worldwide, with net sales of €4.4 billion. This is a company in the tradition of its founding family, with over 19,000 employees in 29 countries. It utilizes the latest technology and deep culinary expertise to meet consumers’ expectations in great taste, convenience, and nutrition, while staying committed to the highest quality standards. In the USA, the company offers a wide portfolio of cheeses, including domestically produced Alouette® and Chavrie® as well as French specialty imports like Saint Agur®, Ile de France®, Saint Andre®, Saint Albray®, world-champion cheese Esquirrou®, and others.