Schnucks Launches Partnership With Doordash in St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS – As the company continues to expand its fresh convenience offerings for customers, Schnuck Markets, Inc., in partnership with DoorDash, will now offer prepared foods on the DoorDash app, fulfilled at five Schnucks locations in the St. Louis area.

Options available from Schnucks include prepared favorites from the grocer’s deli including rotisserie chickens, sandwiches, chicken wings, pulled pork, side dishes and side salads.

“To complement our Schnucks Delivers partnership with Instacart, we’re also proud to bring our customers their favorite Schnucks prepared foods items via DoorDash,” said Schnucks Vice President of Deli and Prepared Foods Geoff Wexler. “Through this new partnership, our customers can enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner from Schnucks without ever having to leave their home or business.”

DoorDash will deliver to addresses within six miles of the Schnucks locations below. Additional locations and menu items may be introduced in the future.

Brentwood, 8800 Manchester Road, Brentwood, MO 63144

Dorsett, 2030 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Zumbehl, 1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles, MO 63303

Lindell, 4171 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108

Woods Mill, 1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country, MO 63017

Customers can place a DoorDash by visiting the Schnucks Rewards app and selecting the “DoorDash” link or they can visit the DoorDash app or website directly. Through March 22, DoorDash is offering customers 20 percent off their first order from Schnucks – $5 maximum discount and $15 minimum purchase.

Orders are typically delivered within 30 minutes, pending DoorDash driver availability and demand. Taxes, delivery and service fees will apply.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs more than 14,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $16 million in food to pantries that help those in need.