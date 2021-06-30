Schuman Cheese Celebrates 75 Years, Flagship Brand Sweeps WI State Fair Cheese Competition

July 2021 marks Schuman Cheese’s 75th anniversary as the company continues to uphold core values of quality, authenticity and innovation four generations later.
Following the Wisconsin State Fair Cheese Competition, Schuman Cheese’s flagship brand Cello swept the competition with a number of accolades, including:
Class 12: Flavored Semi-Soft Cheese
- 1st place, Cello Dijon Herb Rubbed Fontal
- 2nd place, Cello Creamy Dill Rubbed Fontal
- 3rd place, Cello Smoky Pepper Rubbed Fontal
Class 19:Open Class for Soft Spreadable Cheese
- 2nd place, Cello Mascarpone
Class 23: Open Hard Cheese
- 1st place, Cello Aged Asiago
- 3rd place, Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan