Schuman Cheese Celebrates 75 Years, Flagship Brand Sweeps WI State Fair Cheese Competition

July 2021 marks Schuman Cheese’s 75th anniversary as the company continues to uphold core values of quality, authenticity and innovation four generations later.

Following the Wisconsin State Fair Cheese Competition, Schuman Cheese’s flagship brand Cello swept the competition with a number of accolades, including:

Class 12: Flavored Semi-Soft Cheese

1 st place, Cello Dijon Herb Rubbed Fontal

2nd place, Cello Creamy Dill Rubbed Fontal

3rd place, Cello Smoky Pepper Rubbed Fontal

Class 19:Open Class for Soft Spreadable Cheese

2nd place, Cello Mascarpone

Class 23: Open Hard Cheese