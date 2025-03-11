Schuman Cheese Sweeps Parmesan Category at 2025 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

Flagship Brand Cello Secures Top Accolades, Maintaining Its Longstanding Leadership in Specialty Cheese



FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Schuman Cheese, a world-class, fourth-generation cheesemaker, proudly celebrates another remarkable achievement at the 2025 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest. For the second consecutive year, its flagship brand, Cello, dominated and swept the Parmesan category by taking home the top 3 awards. Additionally, Cello Organic Copper Kettle Parmesan earned the prestigious title of Second Runner-Up for U.S. Champion, placing 3rd in the overall contest among 2,400 entries. This remarkable recognition solidifies Schuman Cheese’s renowned leadership among the nation’s finest cheesemakers.

With a deep-rooted commitment to craftsmanship and quality, Schuman Cheese once again exhibited excellence across multiple categories this year, with six Best of Class awards and several additional top three placements.

At the heart of the Cello brand lies Lake Country Dairy, nestled in the dairy-rich region of Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, where lush, rolling pastures meet a longstanding heritage of exceptional cheesemaking. Led by master cheesemaker, Christophe Megevand, every cheese starts with the freshest milk from three local family farms. Each wheel of Italian-style cheese is expertly crafted using time-honored methods that make way for bold, complex flavors and a superior texture that sets them apart. These distinctive qualities have earned Schuman Cheese top honors in competitions and made Cello a favorite among cheese lovers.

Accolades from the 2025 US Championship Cheese Contest include:

Parmesan Category (Class 23) – Full Category Sweep

Best of Class: Cello Organic Copper Kettle Parmesan

Second Place: Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan

Third Place: Cello Parmesan

Asiago Category (Class 21)

Best of Class: Cello Asiago

Open Class: Grated Cheeses (Class 106)

Best of Class: Cello Grated Parmesan

Ricotta (Class 35)

Best of Class: Lake Country Dairy Organic Ricotta

Edam & Gouda (Class 36)

Best of Class: Lake Country Dairy Gouda

Open Class: Soft Cheeses, Flavored (Class 54)

Third Place: Cello Maple Mascarpone

Open Class: Semi-Soft Cheeses (Class 55)

Third Place: Cello Fontal

Hard Mixed Milk Cheeses (Class 88)

Third Place: Cello Romano

“For 80 years, we have been dedicated to elevating the art of cheesemaking, and these awards are a direct reflection of our team’s unwavering passion and unmatched expertise,” said Keith Schuman, Lake Country Dairy Business Unit Lead at Schuman Cheese. “Sweeping the Parmesan category two years in a row is an incredible honor, and we couldn’t be prouder to see Cello continue to shine on the national stage.”

Looking ahead, Schuman Cheese remains committed to innovation and excellence, both with the Cello brand and its broader portfolio of best-in-class domestic and imported cheeses. In the coming year, the company is set for continued success, consistently offering exceptional flavors and unique formats that will elevate industry standards.

For more information on Schuman Cheese and Cello, visit www.schumancheese.com or www.cellocheese.com.

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has spent over four generations perfecting the art of cheesemaking and building lasting relationships with partners across the globe. The family has set the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty for four generations, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman’s team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses in Wisconsin. This adds to a robust import business that serves as the #1 importer of hard Italian cheeses across the U.S. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman.

About Cello

Cello is a powerhouse in the specialty cheese category, producing everything from traditional favorites like Parmesan, Asiago and Romano to flavored hand-rubbed Fontina, Mascarpone and specialty cheese flights. Crafted at Wisconsin’s Lake Country Dairy, they are the only American cheesemakers currently crafting hard Italian cheese in traditional copper kettles, a method that distinguishes Cello’s award-winning Copper Kettle Parmesan from the rest. This commitment to time-honored techniques and exceptional quality has cemented Cello’s reputation as a leader in the cheese world.