Scottish Artisan Cheese Makers Fight to Keep Historic Craft Alive

When you think of iconic Scottish food and drink products, whisky, salmon, shortbread and seafood all come to mind.

But with a history of recipes passed down from generation to generation over many years, artisan cheese is another product Scotland has been serving up for decades.

Scottish farmhouse cheese makers were once few and far between, however the resurgence in artisan cheese in the country over the past five years has seen numerous new firms popping up, bringing the artful skill back into the limelight.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Courier